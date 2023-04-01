Rakhi Sawant reveals she wants to divorce her husband Adil Durrani, says, 'I want to be free and..'

Rakhi Sawant/File Photo

A month earlier, Rakhi Sawant told in an interview that she would never divorce her husband Adil Durrani, however, will make sure he gets punished for what he has done but now, seems like the actress has a change of plans. The actress recently stated that she is going to divorce Adil as soon as he gets out of jail.

According to a report from ETimes, Rakhi Sawant said, “Yes, I earlier said that I won't divorce Adil because I loved him very much even after he had harassed me and put me through so much trouble. In fact, when he used to fight with me, he often said he wanted a divorce because he wanted to marry again. But I never thought of divorcing him. Now after almost a month that I have been living alone, I have come to terms with the fact that there is no point in being married to this man, who does not respect me at all. So, I am going to consult my advocate and seek a divorce from him. He is in jail, so obviously, I can't divorce him now, but he will come out one day and I will do it. I want to be free and want to live a peaceful life.”

The actress further denied the allegations of all of this being a publicity stunt and said, “Has anyone gone through this? God save those women who go through such marital issues in their lives. How is it a publicity stunt? Earlier I did not feel like giving a divorce and now I do. Why is Rakhi Sawant falling for the wrong men is a question no one knows. Ritesh was also not a good choice.”

Rakhi also revealed that currently she is in a better place now and said, “I want to focus on my work and do good things. Currently, I am fasting in the holy month of Ramzan and feel at peace. I am also a little relaxed now and not going through hell like earlier.”

Rakhi Sawant’s estranged husband Adil Durrani was arrested on February 6 after the actress filed a case alleging him of domestic violence, stealing her jewelry, and cheating. After this, an Iranian woman also filed a case of rape against him at the Mysore police station.

