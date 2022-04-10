Rakhi Sawant reacts to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumours, says 'dahej mein...'

The lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are rumoured to tie the know with each other in Mumbai next week. Though there has been no official confirmation from the couple yet, Bollywood is abuzz with their marriage speculations spreading like a wildfire in the B-town.

From the couple's wedding venue as the iconic RK House in Chembur to Ranbir's bachelor party guest list, there are several media reports claiming that the 'Brahmastra' couple has finalised their marriage details. Amid all these reports, the controversial queen Rakhi Sawant has reacted to Ranbir-Alia's wedding.

Recently, the 'Main Hoon Na' actress was asked by the paparazzi at the event about her friendly equation with the 'Highway' star, Rakhi remarked, "Alia ke liye yeh saal kitna achcha hai. Gangubai Kathiawadi superhit gayi, RRR superhit gayi. Ab Shaadi kar rahi hai, wow, Hollywood jaa rahi hai (This year has been so good for Alia. Gangubai Kathiawadi was superhit, RRR is superhit. Now she is getting married, wow, she is going to Hollywood) before joking, "Aur dahej mein mai bhi jaa rahi hu, bag me baith jaungi main (And even I will join her in dowry, I will sit inside her bag)". The video has been shared on the Lehren YouTube channel.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently basking in the success of her recent two releases Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his action spectacle 'Shamshera co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt that will hit theatres on July 22.

The couple will be seen together for the first time in Ayan's upcoming fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra' series which is planned as a trilogy with the first part slated to release on September 9. The big-budget extravaganza, titled 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', also features Mouni Roy, south superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.