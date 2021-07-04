Rakhi Sawant reacts to Aamir Khan- Kiran Rao divorce, wonders if he took her advice seriously

Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao announced their divorce on Saturday morning (July 3) after fifteen years of marriage.

The 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Rakhi Sawant, reacted on this and told the paparazzi that she feels sad whenever someone gets separated expressing the fact that she's still single, and wondered what Aamir thinks of her. She also recalled an old interview where she had said that she did not like that Aamir got divorced from his first wife Reena and got married to Kiran.

Aamir and Kiran announced the divorce by issuing a statement to the press. The statement read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.”

Talking about their future regarding work and their son, they wrote, “We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that — like us — you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir.”

Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta and got divorced after sixteen years of marriage. Aamir had met Kiran on the sets of the film 'Lagaan' where Kiran was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker. The two got married in 2005.