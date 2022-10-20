Rakhi Sawant reacts after Jaya Bachchan tells pap 'I hope you fall', says 'aap unko maa samman samjhte ho aur unhone...'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Actress turned politician Jaya Bachcha recently told paps ‘I hope you double and fall’. Netizens slammed her for her behaviour towards the media and for being so arrogant. A few days ago, Urfi Javed reacted to the video.

Now, drama queen Rakhi Sawant has reacted to the clip. On Thursday, Paps told Rakhi that they always treat Jaya Bachchan like a mother but she disrespected them. Rakhi said, “aap Jaya ji ko maa samman samjhte ho aur unhone aapke maa bhen kardi. Ohh so sorry. Media toh media hai. Social media toh kahin bhi pahuch jaayega.”

Netizens also slammed her for her behaviour, one of them wrote, “Expected cranky behaviour when deep down you know 'Amitjiiii loves Rekhajiii' The second one said, “Gussa karna is another thing but I hope you fall is so sick.! Ghar pe rahiye devi ji.” The third person wrote, “Humesha attitude me rehti hai thodasa haske bat kregi to kya jayega iska.”

Earlier, Urfi Javed reacted to the video and said, “Did she just say 'I hope you double and fall'. Please let's not be like her, let's hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won't respect you because you're elder to them or more powerful, they'll respect you if you're nice to them.”

In another Instagram story, she wrote, “Trust me sometimes I hate it too that I’m so opinionated, I wanna control but dayum this mouth. I know I’m ruining my work opportunities by speaking up but yar chup nahi raha jata. I feel when you’re quiet on matters that don’t bother you, it shows how entitled you are. Apne ghar paani bikli aati hai, toh jinke ghar nahi aati unke liye hum kyu bole! Yeh wo waali baat lagti hai mujhe! I know all human beings can never be at equal level but at least we all can get equal opportunities to grow-for that we all need to raise our voices.”

