Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda passes away after prolonged battle with cancer

Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda passed away on Saturday, January 28, after a prolonged battle with cancer which she fought for three years. She was admitted to the Citicare hospital in Juhu, where she was undergoing extensive treatment for a brain tumour, and breathed her last on Saturday evening.

The actress confirmed the news to ETimes and said, "Maa ab nahi rahi (Mother is no more now)". She added to the portal that her mother died of a multi-organ failure as her cancer spread to the kidneys and lungs.

Rakhi Sawant has been visiting the hospital to see her mother and also requested her fans to pray for her recovery. She came to know that her mother was admitted due to brain tumour after the Main Hoon Na actress came out of the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 on January 8.

This has come in as the second shocking incident for Rakhi this month after she was detained by the Amboli Police on January 19 after Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against her. As per a report in ANI, Sherlyn said that Rakhi circulated her inappropriate videos and photos on social media. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against Rakhi.

Rakhi and Sherlyn have been at loggerheads against each other since November last year when the two actresses filed FIRs against each other for using objectionable language. Sherlyn had accused Sajid Khan, who participated in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 16, of sexual harassment and Sawant had supported the filmmaker.



