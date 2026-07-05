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Rakhi Sawant MOCKS Ravi Kishan for quitting Alliance for his 'politician duty', netizens brutally troll him: 'Desh aapka yeh balidaan...'

Rakhi Sawant, netizens BLAST Ravi Kishan for quitting Alliance

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Rakhi Sawant MOCKS Ravi Kishan for quitting Alliance for his 'politician duty', netizens brutally troll him: 'Desh aapka yeh balidaan...'

Ravi Kishan quit Alliance, claiming to sacrifice his stint for the country, for his people. Netizens don't buy it and are brutally trolling him.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 10:31 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rakhi Sawant MOCKS Ravi Kishan for quitting Alliance for his 'politician duty', netizens brutally troll him: 'Desh aapka yeh balidaan...'
Ravi Kishan, Rakhi Sawant (Image source: Screengrabs)
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Actor-politician Ravi Kishan is currently enjoying the best phase of his life. However, it has angered Rakhi Sawant, along with other netizens. Recently, Ravi was spotted participating in the reality show Alliance with his daughter Rivaa. However, in just five days, Ravi quit the show, and the reason was his commitment as a politician. While leaving the show, Ravi announced that he's giving priority to his constituency over fame, and quitting the show 'desh ki khatir'. Ravi remarked on his surprise exit and said, "Desh ki duty pe bulaya gaya hai. Ab meri duty ka call aa gaya hai. Logon ne mujhe vote kiya hai. Main wapis Gorakhpur ja raha hoon. Main wahi rehta hoon." 

Ravi Kishan quit Alliance to do duty? 

This clip went viral, but for the wrong reasons. Just a day before the episode was telecast, Ravi was spotted making a public appearance at an award night. A few days later, he was spotted promoting his upcoming film, Dhamaal 4, at a game parlour, along with Ajay Devgn and other cast members. Ravi is busy promoting his film, and this is what irked netizens and even Rakhi Sawant. Ravi is among the busiest actors. He's seen in almost every other film. After Dhamaal 4, he will also be seen in Mirzapur: The Movie. This year, he already impressed the audience with his performance in Maa Behen and Mamla Legal Hai. Ravi's words don't go in sync with his actions, and that's what left the netizens furious. 

Also read: Akanksha Chamola's bisexual confession divides internet; fans advise 'men shouldn't comment', users say 'it's all about dirty diverted mind'

Watch the viral clip of Ravi Kishan quitting Alliance

Netizens trolled Ravi Kishan 

Prime Video shared the reel of Ravi's exit from Alliance, and it got the funniest comments from netizens. Rakhi Sawant wrote, "Duty, what a joke. 12 month is in Bollywood award nights, web series, shooting reality shows. I'm amazed when he's working for poor people in Bihar up his politician or Actar gardeners (sic)." Maxtern wrote, "Salute h Ravi ji. Ab Parliament Jaake Samosa bechna." A netizen wrote, "Real dhurandhar going to duty.... Salute to our special agent Ravi Kishan." Another netizen wrote, "Ye Balidan Desh kabhi nahi bhul paayega."

Also read: Chunky Panday tricked Salman Khan to earn $50000, used his stardom in South Africa for quick money, called superstar at...

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