'Sharam karo': Rakhi Sawant lashes out at media over Shah Rukh Khan 'spitting' controversy

A video shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani on Monday (February 7) showcases 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Rakhi Sawant lashing out at the media over Shah Rukh Khan 'spitting' controversy.

While speaking to the paps, Rakhi said that the section of media that is spreading such falsehood should be ashamed of itself.

She can be heard saying, "Aap log kar rahe hai, kaun log kar rahe hai, thodi si sharam aani chahiye. Waha pe jaake dua padke phookte hai. Aap log jo yeh kar rahe ho galat baat hai yeh. Jab namaaz padhte hai uske baad phookte hai koi thuka nahi hai unhone. Woh ek humari hasti hai, legend hai (Lata Mangeshkar), toh namaaz padne ke baad phookte hai, uska matlab hai dua kabool hui. Uske baad jannat mein jagah milti hai, aapko samajh mein aa raha hai kya. Toh yeh sab galat hai na mat phailao. Sharam karo. Jiyo aur jine do (Whosoever is doing this should be ashamed of themselves. He was praying. And when you offer prayer, you blow air after that it's a pious practice as per Islamic rituals. She (Lata Mangeshkar) is a legend. So, when you offer prayer, you blow air over the other person so that the prayer is accepted and after that you are granted heaven. Do not spread false information. You all should be ashamed. Live, and let live."

For the unversed, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his manager, Pooja Dadlani on Sunday reached Shivaji Park in Mumbai where the last rites of Mangeshkar were conducted with full state honours.

In a viral picture, Khan could be seen raising his hands in 'dua' (prayer), while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. After reciting his Dua, Khan could be seen blowing air as per Islamic rituals of praying. The actor also paid a floral tribute to the singer and touched her feet after reciting his dua. While many fans were touched by Khan's gesture, a section of people also criticized him for allegedly 'spitting' on the mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar, after reciting his dua. The trolls alleged that the actor was not blowing air but spitting.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday also slammed the netizens who trolled Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly 'spitting' on the mortal remains of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at her cremation ceremony. Condemning the online trolling, Shiv Sena MP said, "It is shameful the way people are trolling him (Shah Rukh Khan). Some people are doing politics in the name of religion even on the sad occurrence of Lata ji's demise. We all know who these people are. Nobody needs to be told."

Megastar Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Many prominent personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray among other politicians and several Bollywood actors were present at the funeral to pay their last respects to the legendary singer.