Rakhi Sawant gets brutally trolled for wearing Kim Kardashian inspired dress

Rakhi Sawant has made it a point to embrace trolling and do what she wants, no matter how much of it comes her way. The actress is known for wearing sultry clothing when she steps out. Not to forget, Rakhi Sawant has a knack for entertaining her audience. The dancer-actress never misses an opportunity to show off her talents in front of an audience, and her antics continue to keep her fans enthralled.

She stepped out in a Kim Kardashian-inspired ensemble this time. Her outfit was labelled 'Bollywood' on the front and 'Hollywood' on the back by her. Rakhi Sawant was dressed in a pink short dress that she teamed with multicoloured boots. She completed her look with a necklace and sunglasses.

On her look a fan wrote, “Urfi Javed ke baad ab yeh.” Another fan wrote, “Hey bhagwaan kar bhala.”

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant on Sunday took to Instagram and announced her separation from Ritesh. She wrote, “Dear fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately. I’m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always (sic).”