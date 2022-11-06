Search icon
Rakhi Sawant extends hilarious wish to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, video goes viral

Rakhi Sawant was also overjoyed and was spotted rejoicing with boyfriend Aadil. She may be seen handing out mithai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant/Instagram

Celebs congratulated Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shortly after the couple welcomed a lovely baby girl into their life. After learning the news, Rakhi Sawant was also overjoyed and was spotted rejoicing with her boyfriend Aadil. She may be seen handing out mithai and making sounds with utensils in a video that has gone viral. 

Adil too can be seen congratulating the couple. 

Check out the video here: 

Soon after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the birth of their daughter, celebrities congratulated the pair on her Instagram post. 

The actress took to Instagram and shared a post that read, "and the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is..we are officially bursting with love-blessed and obsessed parents, Love and love - Alia and Ranbir." 

On their social media accounts, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, as well as Alia's mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, expressed their happiness. 

Today, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted hurriedly making their way to a Mumbai hospital. Videos of their car pulling up to the hospital were widely shared on pap accounts. Before Alia officially declared the birth of a daughter a few hours later, several media sites had already published the news. 

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor burst with joy as they welcome their baby girl

The pair wed on April 14 of this year, and on June 27 they announced to the public that they were expecting a child. 

Close relatives and some Bollywood celebrities attended their wedding. The couple started dating after meeting on the Brahmastra set and dated for almost four years before deciding to take the plunge and be married in a formal ceremony earlier this year. 

