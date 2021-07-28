Rakhi Sawant comes to Raj Kundra's defence, says 'nobody points a gun at your head and makes you shoot porn'

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has not only left Bollywood shocked but has also resulted in netizens trolling and abusing the film industry all over again. Last year, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death people, questioned nepotism and drug use by celebs and now fingers are being pointed at them again. Now, actor Rakhi Sawant has defended Raj Kundra and said that no one can force you to do certain roles since it's a free country.

In a conversation with ETimes, Rakhi also stated that Raj is being targeted only because he is Shilpa Shetty’s husband and that she feels really sad about it.

“I am not against anyone. Nobody points a gun at your head and makes you shoot pornography. So, please don't blame anyone. If you sell sex, people will buy sex, if you sell talent, people will buy talent. You don't do such roles nobody will offer you. Nobody is lifting you and asking you to shoot. It's a free country, people do different kinds of work. There are so many people in the world, who are doing so many things but why is only Raj Kundra being blamed? Because he is a celebrity's (Shilpa Shetty) husband, a business tycoon? I really feel sad. I won't say who is innocent or who is the culprit,” Rakhi Sawant said.

Rakhi then made comparisons between what happened after Sushant’s death to what is happening now. She said, “The same thing happened with Rhea Chakraborty, she was called the "killer" and it was a huge negative publicity for her. Now, it's happening with Raj ji.”

Rakhi added, “He has small kids and we have no right to destroy anyone's lives. Supreme Court, High Court, Session Court are there to see if he (Raj) is at fault. Why is he being labelled the "accused" way beforehand? If he's done something wrong, God is there. He did not pick anyone from their home and ask them to shoot. 'Taali ek haath se nahin bajti hai.' The people who have shot such films were enjoying themselves while counting the crispy notes, so why are they coming out and speaking up now? I am not against anyone, I am just supporting the truth.”

Earlier also Rakhi spoke up in favour of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. In a video shared by a paparazzi account Rakhi said, “Friends, do you not think that Shilpa ji has worked so hard in Bollywood and someone is trying to malign her name.”

She further added, “I refuse to believe that Raj Kundra is guilty. He is a respectable man, he is Shilpa Shetty’s husband, we should respect him. He is a businessman, someone is blackmailing and trying to defame Shilpa Shetty. I feel like crying when I hear such things, that someone is trying to lead a good life and they are not being allowed to.”

Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe on Tuesday (July 27) were sent to judicial custody of 14 days. Kundra was arrested by the police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator in the porn film case. The Mumbai Police has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.