Rakhi Sawant dances to Rashmika Mandanna's ‘Saami Saami’ at Afsana Khan's wedding - WATCH

Rakhi Sawant has a knack for entertaining her audience. The dancer-actress never misses an opportunity to show off her talents in front of an audience, and her antics continue to keep her fans enthralled. She attended the wedding of Bigg Boss co-contestant Afsana Khan over the weekend, and it appears that she had a great time. In an Instagram Reel with her buddy Rajeev Khinchi, Rakhi was seen dancing to the viral song 'Saami Saami' from the film 'Pushpa'.

Rakhi looked stunning in a lavender gown and beautiful makeup as she did Rashmika Mandanna's hook step from the song, which has been trending on Instagram for quite some time. The video has gone viral, with netizens praising Rakhi's incredible dance talents.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Afsana Khan, a singer and Bigg Boss 15 contestant, has married her longtime boyfriend Saajz. The wedding ceremony for the couple took place in Punjab on Saturday. Several of Afsana's ‘Bigg Boss 15’ co-contestants attended the wedding, including Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Donald Bisht, among others.

Asim Riaz and his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana were also seen at the big fat Indian wedding. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were also present. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Akshara Singh, both singers, were also present at the event.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant on Sunday took to Instagram and announced her separation from Ritesh. She wrote, “Dear fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately. I’m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always (sic).”