Rakhi Sawant brutally trolled as she mocks Malaika Arora's walk in viral video: 'Aapki maa ki death abhi hui...'

Rakhi Sawant has been brutally trolled for mimicking Malaika Arora's walk in the video shared by several paparazzi accounts.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

The controversial queen Rakhi Sawant has been in the news in the past few months due to her marital discord with her husband Ail Durrani, who was arrested by the police after the television actress accused him of theft, cheating, and abuse. In the midst of her legal battle with Adil, Rakhi was spotted breaking down in tears multiple times in front of the paparazzi and was brutally trolled by the netizens, who called her fake.

On Wednesday, March 29, the Main Hoon Na actress was once again spotted by shutterbugs wearing a pink-coloured sports bra, purple-coloured pants, and red-pink sports shoes. In the video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Rakhi is seen saying that she loves Malaika Arora's walk but goes on to mock the same as she mimics the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl.

Netizens have ruthlessly attacked Sawant once again. One user reacted to her video and wrote, "Aapki maa ki death abhi hui, lagta hi nahi ki aapko dukh bhi hota hai (Your mother died recently, it doesn't seem that you are grieved by the same)". Her mother Jaya Bheda passed away in late January after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Another user wrote, "Maa gayi hai teri, pati to badalti rehti hai, maa to asli thi ya nhi? Mare hue kitna time hua hai jo nautanki karne lagi (Your mother has gone, you keep changing your husbands, was your mother real or not? It hasn't so long since her death and you have already started doing drama)". "Yeh Malaika ke paeron ki jooti ke barabar bhi nahi hai (She is not even equal to Malaika's heels)", read another comment. A netizen wrote, "Duniya rakhi ka majaak udati hai aur ye malaika ka uda rhi hai (The world makes fun of Rakhi and she is making fun of Malaika)".

