Two controversial internet sensations, Poonam Pandey and Rakhi Sawant collaborated on 'Crazxy' music video, and the 'unexpected crossover' impressed netizens.

Rakhi Sawant and Poonam Pandey- two controversial queens came together in an unexpected crossover, and what follows is a series of potshots taken by these two viral sensations on each other. Sohum Shah, who will soon be seen in his next thriller Crazxy, did the CRAZIEST collab with Poonam and Rakhi.

Sohum, on his social media, dropped an announcement video, featuring Rakhi and Poonam. In the video, Rakhi is seen mocking herself, repeating her famous statement, "Jo upar wale ne nahi diya... woh tune (doctor, referring to Shah) diya hai. Later, Poonam also enters the scene, pretending to be dead. However, when she wakes up, Rakhi ridicules her, "Oye zinda ho ja, kitni baar maregi." Rakhi went to mocks Poonam's source of income, and says, "Tere (referring to Shah) haters honge, inke (referring to Poonam) Only Fans hai." Poonam also hits back at Rakhi and says, "Chal yaar Rakhi, main tere doobte hue career ko phir se khada kar deti hoon." Later, they both are seen making Sohum dance on the rendition of the iconic song 'Goli Maar Bheje Mein', and the video ends with the update of Song Out.

Watch Poonam and Rakhi with Sohum

Even netizens were quite impressed with this collab. An internet user wrote, "Mere dekhe life ka best collaboration hai and hats off to you sirr itne achhe se in dono ko koi present nahi kiya and all creative promotions video abhi is comment k baad BookMyShow check kar raha hu I'm from Kolkata I wish idhar bhi screening mile I can watch I have a lot of expectations. FIY main sirf achhi chiz cinema hall me dekhne jata hu underrated and outstanding i hope mere expectations fulfil hoga." Another internet user wrote, "Sirrr Ye Kiss Line Me Aagaye Aap." Sohum Shah's Crazxy will soon be released in cinemas on February 28.