Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wishes to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan together, says ‘it will be fireworks when...'

IMD Weather update: Heavy rain alert in Delhi, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and more till August 5, check forecast here

Haryana violence updates: Social media under great scrutiny; internet suspended till August 5 in Nuh, Faridabad

'Degrees awarded by such universities shall...': UGC issues statement after declaring 20 universities in India as 'fake'

Eye Flu in India: All you need to know about these 5 types of conjunctivitis

Bollywood

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wishes to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan together, says ‘it will be fireworks when...'

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra expresses desire to direct Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is best known for directing movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Rang De Basanti. The filmmaker recently expressed his wish to direct Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together in a film. 

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, when asked if there are plans to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in the future, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said, “I would love to direct them together. I mean ya. 100 percent. I adore Shah Rukh and Aamir is a soulmate. I love both of them for what they are and what they represent and I think it will be fireworks when we collaborate. Hopefully soon.” 

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have never worked together in a film. There have been some cameo appearances featuring them together, however, it will be interesting to see the two superstars in one frame. Though Aamir has worked earlier with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Rang De Basanti, the filmmaker has not directed SRK yet. 

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag recently completed 10 years and on the occasion, the movie will re-release in 30 cities across the country and this time it has been adapted for the hearing impaired. Not only this, but the makers have also organized a private screening for Milkha Singh’s family. The movie is set to re-release on August 6th. 

While Aamir Khan is currently on a break from films after his last release Laal Singh Chaddha failed miserably at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan made a powerful comeback with Pathaan and has an interesting lineup of movies planned. The actor will be next seen in the movie Jawan starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Helmed by Atlee, the action thriller is set to release on September 7. Other than this, he also has Rajkummar Rao’s Dunki in the pipeline.

