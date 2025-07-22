Rakesh Roshan shares first update after angioplasty, says both arteries to his brain were over 75% blocked: 'By chance, we...'

The 75-year-old actor-filmmaker, who shared the health update with a photograph from the hospital, said he is now back home and fully recovered.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on Tuesday posted that he was in the hospital to get preventative procedures done after he found out that both of his carotid arteries to the brain were "above 75 per cent blocked".

The 75-year-old actor-filmmaker, who shared the health update with a photograph from the hospital, said he is now back home and fully recovered. "This week has been truly eye-opening. during a routine full-body health check-up up the doctor conducting the sonography for the heart suggested I also do one for the neck. By chance, we found out that although asymptomatic, both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75 per cent blocked," Roshan said on Instagram. The director revealed that if ignored, the condition could be extremely dangerous.

"I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventative procedures done. I am back home now, fully recovered and hope to get back to my workouts very soon. I hope this inspires others to stay on top of their health, especially where the heart and brain is concerned," the director added.

Roshan, who is the father of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, said that above the age of 45, everyone should get regular scans such as a heart CT and a carotid brain artery sonography, which are "often ignored completely".

"I think it's important to remember that prevention is always better than cure. I wish a healthy and aware year to you all," Roshan said.

The filmmaker is known for hit films like Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and Koi Mil Gaya and its sequels. He will be co-producing the upcoming film Krrish 4 which is to be directed by Hrithik.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)