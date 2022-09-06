Rakesh Roshan says SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali is ‘very similar’ to his film Karan Arjun

File Photo

Rakesh Roshan who is celebrating his birthday today discussed the current box office situation and gave his opinion on why South films are succeeding.

He told Bollywood Hungama, “In the South, they are still sticking to rooted stories and they are presenting them in a very upgraded way, keeping in mind the commercial sensibilities. If you see films like RRR and Baahubali, they have beaten-to-death stories. Baahubali is very similar to Karan Arjun. But it was presented on a bigger scale. Even the songs were larger-than-life and hence people were enticed. Aur hamare Bollywood filmmakers ko pata nahin kya ho gaya hai. They have drifted away from the roots of Indianness. They try to make so-called ‘modern cinema’ but it works with only 1% of the population. It does not cater to B and C centres. So if you pick subjects that cater to the C, B and A centres and present them in a very novel way, it’ll appeal to everyone.”

Along with criticising the issues chosen by directors, Roshan talked about how songs had fallen to the wayside in films.

According to the filmmaker, people create movies that they and their friends like seeing. They choose topics that will only interest a very small portion of the audience. Many people in the crowd are unable to relate to it.

The filmmaker also said, “Aap puraane gaano se hero ko yaad rakhte hai (You remember actors because of old songs). Whenever you listen to old classics, you remember the heroes who were featured in those songs. Nowadays, since there are no songs, toh hero yaad nahi aate hai (no one remembers the hero). As a result, becoming a superstar is very difficult at present.”

The much anticipated Krrish 4 is the current project that Rakesh Roshan is working on with Hrithik Roshan.