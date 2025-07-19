Rakesh Roshan rushed to hospital in Mumbai, details inside

Rakesh Roshan's wife Pinky Roshan, son Hrithik Roshan, daughter Sunaina, and Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad have been by his side at the hospital.

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, father of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, was recently admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after his health suddenly deteriorated on July 16. According to sources, he underwent a neck angioplasty, which left fans concerned about his well-being.

Condition Stable, Moved Out of ICU

Sharing a much-needed update, his daughter Sunaina Roshan said, "Papa's neck angioplasty has been done, but now he is completely healthy. There is nothing to worry about. He is resting now. He has been shifted from ICU to general ward under the supervision of doctors."

Family by His Side

Rakesh Roshan's wife Pinky Roshan, son Hrithik Roshan, daughter Sunaina, and Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad have been by his side at the hospital. The presence of his loved ones is said to be offering him strength and comfort during his recovery.

Fans Express Concern and Send Prayers

As news of his hospitalisation spread, fans took to social media to express their concern and wish him a speedy recovery. The 74-year-old filmmaker has delivered several hit films over the years, and continues to be admired for his contributions to Indian cinema.