Rakesh Roshan reveals Shah Rukh Khan's casting in Karan Arjun was 'most difficult'

After 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s Karan Arjun is all set to re-release in theatres. Amid this, Rakesh Roshan, the director of the film revealed how Shah Rukh’s casting in the film was ‘most difficult’ but Salman Khan’s casting was a ‘cakewalk’.

In an interview with News18, Rakesh Roshan said, “Sabse difficult casting Shah Rukh Khan ki thi. Shah Rukh ne pehle haan bola, fir naa bola. (Shah Rukh was the most difficult person to cast in the film. He first said yes and then said no.) He said, ‘I don’t believe in this story. I want to be an action hero.’ I told him, ‘Both Karan and Arjun are doing action, they are the same.’ He was not convinced, chod diya picture usne (He left the film). Maine fir Aamir ko liya, fir Shah Rukh aa gaya (I got Aamir Khan on board and Shah Rukh returned). He said, ‘I’ll do the film. You gave me a break in King Uncle. I can’t leave you like that. I don’t believe in the story but as you say, I will do it,’ he said. I said okay and made the film with him.”

Before Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn was the first choice for Karan’s role, however, when things didn’t work out with him, Rakesh Roshan approached Salman. Recalling his casting, the director said, “I called him home and said I wanted to narrate a story. First I told him that Ajay was going to do but now he’s not doing it. ‘You hear it, if you like it, you do it.’ He instantly liked it, he said, ‘It’s a damn good story.’ He was more convinced that what Shah Rukh was.”

Rakesh Roshan’s Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan-starrer is set to release in theatres on November 22. This simultaneous release in India and internationally marks the widest re-release for an Indian film. It is also the first film to witness a re-release of such magnitude. Other than this, Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho has also been re-released in theatres.

