Rakesh Roshan reveals Karan Arjun initially starred Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan instead of Salman Khan

Rakesh Roshan-Karan Arjun-Ajay Devgn

Rakesh Roshan is a well-known name in the film industry. The filmmaker has impressed the audience with some of the most loved movies including Kaho naa Pyaar Hai, Krrish, Khoon Bhari Maang, and more. The filmmaker recently revealed that instead of Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn was initially chosen to pair with Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Arjun and the movie was titled Kainaat.

Rakesh Roshan recently graced the reality Television Show Indian Idol and in a clip shared by Sony TV on Twitter, the filmmaker revealed interesting details about his movie Karan Arjun whose dialogues are still on everyone's lips. When asked if there has been a situation when he offered a film to a star but he couldn’t do it for some reason, the filmmaker said, “In Karan Arjun, Ajay Devgn was there in Salman’s role and at that time the film’s name was Kainaat, which had Shah Rukh and Ajay. For some reason, Ajay couldn’t do the film.”

Rakesh Roshan also revealed that along with Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor was earlier finalized for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai but for some reason, the actress couldn’t do the film and then Ameesha Patel played the lead in the movie.

Karan Arjun starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan was the second-highest-grossing film in 1995. The film revolved around the story of two brothers Karan and Arjun set out to avenge their father’s death, only to get murdered by their uncle and later reincarnated to seek revenge.

Rakesh Roshan made his directorial debut in 1987 with the movie Khudgarz and later gave a number of box office hits like Khoon Bhari Maang, Kishen Kanhaiya, Karan Arjun, and Koyla. The filmmaker also directed Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish. He also won the National Film Awards for the movie Koi Mil Gaya in the category of Best Film on Social Issues in 2004.

