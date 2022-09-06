Rakesh Roshan opens up on Bollywood films failing at box office, says 'aap puraane gaano se hero ko..'

File photo

Rakesh Roshan, a former actor who is now a filmmaker, has voiced his viewpoint over the box office failure of current Bollywood movies. Along with criticising the issues chosen by directors, Roshan talked about how songs had fallen to the wayside in films.

He told Bollywood Hungama. “People are making films that they and their friends like to watch. They are picking subjects that appeal to a very minuscule section of the audience. A big chunk of the audience cannot relate to it.”

The filmmaker also said, “Aap puraane gaano se hero ko yaad rakhte hai (You remember actors because of old songs). Whenever you listen to old classics, you remember the heroes who were featured in those songs. Nowadays, since there are no songs, toh hero yaad nahi aate hai (no one remembers the hero). As a result, becoming a superstar is very difficult at present.”

Talking about success of South films Pushpa and RRR, Rakesh Roshan said, “they are still sticking to rooted stories and they are presenting them in a very upgraded way, keeping in mind the commercial sensibilities. If you see films like RRR and Baahubali, they have beaten-to-death stories. Baahubali is very similar to Karan Arjun. But it was presented on a bigger scale. Even the songs were larger-than-life and hence people were enticed. Aur hamare Bollywood filmmakers ko pata nahin kya ho gaya hai. They have drifted away from the roots of Indianness. They try to make so-called ‘modern cinema’ but it works with only 1% of the population. It does not cater to B and C centres. So if you pick subjects that cater to the C, B and A centres and present them in a very novel way, it’ll appeal to everyone.”

Rakesh Roshan is currently working on the next project which is highly anticipated i.e. Krrish 4 featuring Hrithik Roshan.