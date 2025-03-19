Veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan, who directed the debut film of his son, the blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000) recently shared a terrifying experience from his past that he describes as a "bad dream."

Veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan, who directed the debut film of his son, the blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000) recently shared a terrifying experience from his past that he describes as a "bad dream."

Shortly after the release of the film, he was shot by assailants, an incident that left his family shaken. While speaking to ANI, Rakesh Roshan shared that soon after the attack, he was assigned armed security guards for protection. However, instead of feeling safe, Roshan was constantly scared that the guards themselves might "harm" him and accidentally shoot him.

"No matter how many security personnel are around you, you are still an open target. If someone wants to harm you, security personnel won't be able to do anything. If someone wants to do something, these security guards can't help you," said Rakesh.

"After this incident, I was assigned two armed security guards. I would sit in the front seat of the car while they sat in the back. That made me even more scared."

"Voh do peeche baithe hain bandook ke saath. Kabhi kuch ho jaye voh peeche se na mujhe maar de (Those two are sitting behind me with a gun. In case something happens, they can kill me)," Rakesh added.

Roshan also mentioned that the constant security started making him feel "very claustrophobic." Even during his walks on the beach, the guards followed him closely, making him feel trapped. This unusual lifestyle took a toll on him, and he eventually asked for the security detail to be removed.

He said, "When I would go for a walk on the beach, those two security guards would be with me. I was like, 'What is happening?' So, I requested them to take away my security cover. I am okay just as I am. We will see what happens."

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan won the Outstanding Achievement Award at IIFA 2025. Rakesh has acted in films like Khubsoorat (1980) with Rekha and Kaamchor (1982) with Jaya Prada. He made his directorial debut with Khudgarz (1987).

Roshan has directed some of the most iconic films, including Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Karan Arjun (1995), and the Shahrukh Khan starrer Koyla (1997).

Rakesh also worked with his son Hrithik Roshan in films like Koi...Mil Gaya and the Krrish series. Recently, the docu-series The Roshans, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan, was released on Netflix.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | Bollywood's first blockbuster made lab assistant a superstar, was released during World War II, ran for three years in theatres, earned Rs 1 crore, its..