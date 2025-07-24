Rakesh Roshan blamed Madhuri Dixit for Shah Rukh Khan's Koyla failure, allegedly said 'she wasn’t...'

Reports state that Rakesh Roshan blamed Madhuri Dixit for the failure of Koyla, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. After the film flopped, Rakesh Roshan allegedly said that Madhuri Dixit wasn't "pretty enough" to win over the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit have starred in some of the biggest hit films together; however, there was one film that did not perform well at the box office, and the blame for it all fell on the actress's shoulders, courtesy of the director, Rakesh Roshan. Koyla was made on a huge budget with an impeccable star cast. The film was released in 1997, just two years after Shah Rukh Khan became an overnight star with Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge; however, as Koyla flopped upon release, Rakesh Roshan was quite upset and reportedly blamed Madhuri Dixit for its failure.

Did Raksh Roshan blame Madhuri Dixit after Shah Rukh Khan's Koyla flopped?

Reports state that Rakesh Roshan blamed Madhuri Dixit for the failure of Koyla, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. After the film flopped, Rakesh Roshan allegedly said that Madhuri Dixit wasn't "pretty enough" to win over the audience. This comment was not received well by many, including the actress herself.

What was the budget of Shah Rukh Khan's film Koyla?

In an earlier interview with Komal Nahta for ETC Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan shared how his father, Rakesh Roshan, was disturbed after Koyla did not perform well at the box office. Koyla, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, was made on a budget of Rs 12 crore, but earned only Rs 28 crore worldwide.

Hrithik Roshan shared that the film's failure affected his father badly. He said that Rakesh Roshan cried three times in his life, and the first time was because of Koyla’s failure. "Ek aur time tha jab Koyla ke baad, there was some problem in the house. He had lost all his money, whatever he had earned. Kuch kuch he had invested woh bhi gayab ho gaye aur kisi ko paise diye the woh bhaag gaya," he said.

How did Madhuri Dixit react after being blamed for Koyla's failure?

In the same year, as Madhuri Dixit won the Best Actress award for Dil To Pagal Hai, she dedicated it to her "so-called critics", which many thought was a sly dig at Rakesh Roshan for his earlier comment.

