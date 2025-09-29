Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rajvir Jawanda’s condition ‘better than yesterday’ but singer remains unconscious, says Punjab CM Mann

Rajvir Jawanda, critically injured in a road accident, remains unconscious but stable, with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann confirming slight improvement in his health.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 08:19 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rajvir Jawanda’s condition ‘better than yesterday’ but singer remains unconscious, says Punjab CM Mann
Image credit: Instagram
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali to meet Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, has shared an update on his health. While speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Mann said that the singer, who was injured in a serious road accident, is now in a "better condition than yesterday," although he remains "unconscious."

Mann also added that Rajvir was brought to the hospital in a very serious state. "Rajvir Jawanda was the victim of a terrible road accident. He has been undergoing treatment here since yesterday. His fans worldwide are praying for his recovery. Today, I met with his family and doctors. His condition is better than yesterday. When he was brought in yesterday, his heart and other organs were not functioning properly... He is currently unconscious. Recovery from head injuries is slow... But advice from other expert doctors is also being sought. The doctors said that yesterday, he was not even in a good enough condition to be taken for an MRI," said Mann.

According to a statement issued by the Fortis Hospital, Mohali, the accident took place on Saturday, September 27, when Rajvir Jawanda was brought to the hospital in an "extremely critical condition" at 1:45 pm. He sustained severe head and spine injuries in a road accident that took place on Saturday morning. The singer was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then transferred to the Fortis Hospital.

"On arrival, he was immediately assessed by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams. Detailed examinations and investigations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support at Fortis Hospital Mohali," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Rajvir is being treated by a team of neurosurgeons and critical care doctors, who continue to closely monitor his condition. Ludhiana-born Rajvir is loved for his songs 'Kali Jawande Di,' 'Mera Dil,' and 'Sardari.' He has also acted in Punjabi films and is admired for his energetic stage presence. Best known for his passion for bikes, he often shared videos of his rides through the hills.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

