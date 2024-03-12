'Phir se rula diya': Rajveer Deol dedicates award to grandpa Dharmendra, Bobby, Sunny, Karan become emotional- Watch

Sunny Deol left his fans emotional as he shared a reel when the youngest from the Deol generation, Rajveer Deol, dedicated his award to grandpa, Dharmendra.

The youngest of Deols, Rajveer Deol, made the family emotional after he dedicated his Best Debut award to his grandfather, Dharmendra. Sunny Deol's youngest son, Rajveer made his Bollywood debut with Rajshri's Dono. Although, the movie wasn't a box office success, but Rajveer's performance was appreciated. At the recent Zee Cine Awards, Rajveer and papa Sunny won awards for their impressive acting chops.

Rajveer won the Best Debutant award for Dono, whereas Sunny won Best Actor for Gadar 2. On the awards night, when Rajveer accepted his trophy, he dedicated his win to the man who started it all for them. Sunny Deol shared a video on his Instagram in which Rajveer's winning speech is recorded. Holding the award, Rajveer said, "I don't think anyone would have been here without if it wasn't been without my grandfather. My inspiration. Bade Papa I love you. This is for you." After the speech, his brother Karan, papa Sunny and uncle Bobby Deol had an emotional moment on the stage. They hugged each other and celebrated the contribution of Dharmendra towards Bollywood. Sunny shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, "A family that stays together wins together."

Here's the emotional video of Karan Deol dedicating his award to Dharmendra

As soon as the video was dropped, several netizens commented on the video. A netizen said, "Phir se rula diya. All hearts to Rajveer." Another netizen said, "2024 bhi Deol family ke liye Aacha jaiye...bhagwan se Duaa kare ghee @iamsunnydeol @iambobbydeol @imkarandeol @the_rajveer_deol." A fan wrote, "Congratulations to the entire family!" Another fan wrote, "Apne to apne hote hai."

On the work front, Sunny will soon be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947. He will be sharing screenspace with Karan Deol.