Raju Srivastava's daughter thanks Amitabh Bachchan in emotional note, writes 'you are my father’s idol..'

Raju's family posted a throwback pic of Raju and Amitabh Bachchan together. Bachchan had sent the comic a special voice message while he was in coma.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

Raju Srivastava passed away last week after being admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi because of a heart attack. His family posted a throwback photo of Raju and Amitabh Bachchan together. Bachchan had sent the comic a special voice message while he was in coma. 

Raju’s daughter Antara wrote, “Extremely grateful to Shri @amitabhbachchan uncle for being there for us every single day during this tough time. Your prayers gave us an abundance of strength and support, which we will remember forever. You are my father’s idol, inspiration, love and Guru.” 

She continued, “Since the first time dad saw you on the big screen, you have stayed within him forever. He not just followed you on-screen but off it also. He had saved your number as ‘Guru ji’ in his contacts. You were residing in him.” 

“Him reacting on listening to your audio clip clearly shows what you meant to him. My mother Shikha, brother @aayushmaan.srivastava , my entire family and I, @antarasrivastava, are eternally thankful to you. The love and admiration he receives globally is all because of you.” 

Amitabh in a voice note to Raju reportedly had said, "It's enough Raju. Rise up Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh.” 

READ: Amitabh Bachchan confirms sending voice note for late comedian Raju Srivastava, says 'he opened his eye.....'

According to Hindustan Times, Amitabh shared Raju’s reaction to his voice note and said that Raju had opened his eyes. “They got advised to send a voice to awaken his condition. I did and they played it for him in his state in his ears. On one instance he did open his eye a bit and then, went away. His sense of timing and the colloquial humour of his birth shall remain with us. It was unique, open, frank, and filled with humour. He smiles from the Heavens now and will be the reason for mirth with the God’s.” 

