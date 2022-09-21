Raju Srivastava death: Comedian's funeral will be held in Delhi on September 22

Raju Srivastava

Ace comedian Raju Srivastava's funeral will be held in Delhi on September 22 (Thursday). As per the report of ANI, the family of the deceased soul confirmed the news. The last rites of the comedian will take place on Bodhi Ghat, the family confirmed.

Raju breathed his last after being admitted to AIMS Hospital for 41 days. For the unversed, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack while working out in the gym and he was rushed to the hospital on August 10.

Several artists from Bollywood and Television have mourned the death of Raju and paid condolence to the departed soul on Twitter. Ajay Devgn wrote, "In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad. RIP Raju. Om Shanti. May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement."

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Raju Srivastava Sir. My condolences to the family." Hrithik and Raju have shared screen space in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. Comedian Kiku Sharda also expressed grief over Raju's demise and wrote on Twitter, "Unbelievable!! Huge loss for the country, a very fine artist, a great human being and a beautiful soul. Will miss you Raju bhai #rajushrivastav #RIP." Akshay Kumar also paid condolence to Raju and wrote on Twitter, "Zindagi bhar bahut hasaya Raju bhai tumne. Bhagwan se prathna hai ki aapki aatma ko sadgadi mile."

Stand-up comedian Ahsaan Qureshi also remembered Raju, and revealed that he had discussed the idea of a sequel to Bombay To Goa with him. "The last we met was at Hunar Haat in Mumbai. I told him we should make a film like Bombay to Goa, which had all us comedians, like a sequel. He agreed, and we also decided that we could shoot in Uttar Pradesh and we will get subsidies. Unfortunately, this dream of his remains unfulfilled."