'Raju apna sa lagta hai': Did Shah Rukh Khan finally hint at collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani?

Since Shah Rukh Khan hasn't announced any film for a long time, fans have been urging him to read scripts and sign films during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. On Monday, the superstar conducted an #AskSRK session on his Twitter page and was flooded with numerous questions. Like always. Shah Rukh showed his wit and sarcasm leaving people in splits. Many questions included about his upcoming film, and he had amazing replies to everyone.

One of the Twitter users asked, "#AskSRK which director you would love to work with? Martin Scorsese or Chris Nolan?" To which Shah Rukh replied, "Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi?" Did King Khan hint at collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani in the future? Well, his latest tweet has made everyone think the same.

Check it out below:

Another fan tweeted, "#AskSRK sir next movie m full mass action hona chahiye kya bolte ho". SRK tweeted back to him stating, "Bhai social aur physical distancing mein...Mass ki baat mat bol please...will do everything don’t worry."

While when another fan asked him, SRK quoted Tom Cruis's dialogue. He was quizzed, "Missing you Khan Saab Bollywood is incomplete without you announcement please ???" Shah Rukh went on to say, "Yeah I remember Tom Cruise saying the same... 'you complete me..'"

Meanwhile, apart from Hirani, there have been reports making the rounds that SRK might star in Raj & DK, Atlee's upcoming projects. However, Raj & DK have confirmed the same.