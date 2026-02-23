FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Rajpal Yadav starts shooting for Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle after release from Tihar Jail in Rs 9 crore debt case

Welcome to the Jungle boasts of a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Tusshar Kapoor, and others.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 06:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rajpal Yadav starts shooting for Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle after release from Tihar Jail in Rs 9 crore debt case
Rajpal Yadav/Instagram
Rajpal Yadav has commenced shooting for Akshay Kumar-led ensemble comedy Welcome to the Jungle, marking his return to work, days after he walked out of Tihar Jail on bail in connection with a cheque bounce case. The comedian, who has won over the hearts of the audiences with slapstick performances in his almost three-decade-long career, began filming shortly after reaching Mumbai and also shared a clip on his Instagram from his vanity van. Yadav is also scheduled to hold a press conference in the city on February 28. 

The Delhi High Court had recently granted an interim suspension of Yadav's sentence until March 18 in Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. Shortly after his release, Yadav shared his first public message on social media, thanking fans and well-wishers for their support. Taking to Instagram, he wrote in Hindi, "Aap sabbhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support)."

Meanwhile, Welcome to the Jungle boasts of a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde.

The upcoming comedy is produced by Jio Studios and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and directed by choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who has previously helmed films such as Lakeer, Fool & Final, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, and Heropanti 2. It is the third film in the Welcome franchise after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015), which were helmed by Anees Bazmee. While Akshay headlined the first part, the second part was led by John Abraham. Welcome To The Jungle is slated to release on June 26.

