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Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer reacts after Supreme Court’s ‘doing drama’ remark, 2-week ultimatum in cheque bounce case

The Supreme Court has given Rajpal Yadav two more weeks to deposit at least Rs 2 crore in his financial dispute, while criticising his previous conduct in the case.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 01:21 PM IST

Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer reacts after Supreme Court’s ‘doing drama’ remark, 2-week ultimatum in cheque bounce case
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Actor Rajpal Yadav has been given a final two-week window by the Supreme Court to deposit at least Rs 2 crore in connection with his financial dispute with a private complainant.

The court’s decision came during Tuesday’s hearing, where a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also criticised the actor over his previous conduct in the case.

Despite the court’s remarks, Rajpal has been granted protection from arrest until the next hearing on October 5. He has also been directed to surrender his passport and provide surety for the remaining amount.

Rajpal’s lawyer calls order a ‘great relief’

After the hearing, Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay addressed the media outside the court and said the actor’s team welcomed the order.

“We welcome this order... The Court has graciously given us time to deposit this amount. Initially, it was Rs 5 crores. Now the Court has reduced it to Rs 2 crores. It's a great relief for us, and we will comply with the orders and directions of this Court.”

Upadhyay also assured that Rajpal and his legal team would follow the directions issued by the Supreme Court.

CJI Surya Kant makes ‘doing drama’ remark

While hearing the matter, the Supreme Court questioned whether Rajpal’s assurances could be trusted in view of his earlier conduct.

Chief Justice Surya Kant said, “Looking at his past conduct... how can anybody trust him? He’s perfect in doing drama and acting in Bollywood; he’s doing the same thing in Court also.”

The court, however, agreed to give the actor another two weeks after his lawyer assured the bench that at least Rs 2 crore would be deposited within the stipulated period.

What is the cheque bounce case against Rajpal Yadav?

The financial dispute dates back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav reportedly borrowed around Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based company Murali Productions to make his directorial film Ata Pata Laapata.

The film did not perform well at the box office and failed to recover its production costs. Rajpal later expressed his inability to repay the loan.

Over the years, interest and other charges reportedly increased the outstanding amount to nearly Rs 9 crore. The dispute eventually resulted in a cheque bounce case against the actor.

Rajpal was arrested earlier this year

Rajpal Yadav was arrested earlier this year in connection with the case. Following his arrest, some of his industry colleagues came forward to support him and helped arrange repayment of part of the outstanding amount.

He was subsequently released from prison.

The actor will now have to deposit at least Rs 2 crore within the two-week period set by the Supreme Court. The matter will next be heard on October 5.

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