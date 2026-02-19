Rajpal Yadav requests for work after being released from Tihar jail: 'Paisa unki marzi ka, kaam...'

Rajpal Yadav walked out of Tihar jail after 12 days of imprisonment, and now he's requesting the film fraternity to give him work.

After walking out of the Tihar jail, actor Rajpal Yadav has now requested the film fraternity to give him work. Rajpal was sent to Tihar jail and spent 12 days in prison in connection with the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. The Maalamal Weekly actor was granted interim bail after he deposited some amount of his debt. Soon, Yadav interacted with the media, and in an interview with India TV, Rajpal said, "Thank you so much for your support. From children to people across generations, I have received immense love throughout my journey in Indian cinema, and I am deeply thankful to everyone for it."

He further expressed his desire to work harder and requested the fraternity to give him more work opportunities. Which will ultimately help him to regain financial stability, "Jinhone madad ki hai wo ek aur madad kar dein, character meri marzi ka and paisa unki marzi ka (Those who have helped me earlier, I request them to help me once again. Give me roles I want to do. They can pay me as per their discretion)."

About Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case

Back in 2012, Rajpal Yadav made his directorial debut with Aata Pata Laapata. The film went on to become a box office disaster, and it also led to a financial dispute between Rajpal and the financer. After several of their cheques bounced, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. lodged a complaint against Rajpal Yadav and his wife. In 2018, a magisterial court in Delhi sentenced Rajpal Yadav and his wife to six months' imprisonment in 2018 due to the actor’s failure to payback.

In 2019, the Yadavs challenged the sentence in the Delhi High Court, and a sessions court upheld the conviction. The conviction was temporarily suspended in June 2024. The high court asked the actor to demonstrate “sincere and genuine measures” to settle the matter amicably and repay what he owed. The actor's lawyer had told the court that he had arranged Rs 50 lakh and needed one more week to repay the dues. However, the court refused to give Rajpal an extension to repay his debt.

Why was Rajpal Yadav asked to surrender?

On February 2, 2026, the court told the actor to surrender by 4 pm, ruling that the actor repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant. Even the high court refused to extend the deadline for Rajpal’s surrender to the jail authorities.

On February 16, Yadav got some relief as the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail. This happened after the lawyer of the complainant, M/S Murli Project, confirmed that Yadav had paid the said amount to the aggrieved company against the dishonoured cheque amount, and the bail was granted. The next hearing is on March 18. Till then, he's a free man. By that time, Rajpal is expected to pay the next instalment of his debt in the next month to avoid his full sentence.