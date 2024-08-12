Rajpal Yadav's property worth crores seized for this reason

Rajpal Yadav's property worth crores has been seized by the Central Bank of India as the actor has been unable to repay the loan of Rs 5 crore he took in 2012.

Rajpal Yadav has entertained audiences with his comic performances in over a hundred films. The actor has also directed a film named Ata Pata Lapatta in 2012. For making the movie, Rajpal had taken a loan worth Rs 5 crore from the Bandra, Mumbai, branch of Central Back of India, and the actor still hasn't been able to repay the loan.

Now, the bank authorities have seized Rajpal's property worth crores in his home town Shahjahanpur. As per the media reports, the officials from Central Bank of India, Mumbai, reached Shahjahanpur and put up a banner on the property on Sunday. The banner stated that the property belongs to the Central Bank of India, Mumbai, and no purchase or sale of any kind can be made on the same. On Monday morning, the same property has been seized for defaulting on the Rs 5 crore loan.

In 2018, Rajpal Yadav had even served a three-month jail sentence in the same case for not being able to repay the loan. In 2023, the actor had talked about his experience in jail and even revealed that he conducted workshops for prisoners. "I gathered all the prisoners, I took permission and conducted workshops. On the second day of the workshop, those who had no urge to even go for a walk or do anything in life were smiling. People who had no direction in life, started acting", Yadav told the famous YouTuber Siddharth Kannan.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor added, "After three months, when I was leaving from there, the jail superintendent and the staff gave me two certificates instead of one. He said, ‘This place is very historic and in my whole life I have not seen someone like you. We got inspired by you. We thought we would hear your complaints every day, but in these three months you have made the walls alive.'"

