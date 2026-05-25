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Rajpal Yadav mourns demise of Prateek Yadav, attends terahvi of Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother

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Rajpal Yadav mourns demise of Prateek Yadav, attends terahvi of Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother

Prateek Yadav, the son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and half-brother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow on May 13 at the age of 38. Rajpal Yadav attended his terahvi on Monday at his wife and BJP leader Aparna Yadav's residence.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 25, 2026, 08:40 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rajpal Yadav mourns demise of Prateek Yadav, attends terahvi of Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother
Rajpal Yadav and Prateek Yadav
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Rajpal Yadav on Monday visited the residence of BJP leader Aparna Yadav to pay tribute to her husband Prateek Yadav during his terahvi ritual. Speaking to ANI, Rajpal expressed his grief over an untimely demise of Prateek Yadav. He said, "What happened to Prateek Yadav is an unfortunate incident, a very heartbreaking misfortune. His passing felt tragic." Prateek Yadav, the son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and half-brother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow on May 13 at the age of 38.

As per the postmortem conducted at King George's Medical University (KGMU), the cause of death has been attributed to cardiorespiratory collapse resulting from massive pulmonary thromboembolism. According to the report, six "antemortem" injuries were found on his body, indicating that they were sustained before death." However, whole heart & pulmonary thromboembolic material preserved in formalin for histopathological examination and viscera preserved for chemical analysis handed over to the CP concerned," the KGMU report said.

Expressing grief, Akhilesh Yadav described Prateek's death as deeply painful. Speaking with reporters, Akhilesh Yadav earlier said, "I have known him since childhood. He is no longer amongst us; it is a matter of great sorrow. Right from his childhood, he was very conscious of his health, his physical well-being, and he aspired to move forward in life and make a meaningful contribution."

Despite being from Uttar Pradesh's most prominent political family, Prateek largely stayed away from politics and focused on his business and fitness ventures in Lucknow. As per reports, he held an MBA from Leeds University in the United Kingdom, and was the founder of Iron Core Fit, a high-end gym chain in Lucknow. He also founded the NGO Jeev Aashraya dedicated to animal welfare.

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