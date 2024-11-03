Rajpal Yadav got annoyed when journalist asked him about the his recent statement regarding not bursting firecrackers before Diwali.

Rajpal Yadav, who recently starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aryan and Vidya Balan, is making headlines after a video surfaced of him losing his cool with a journalist in Uttar Pradesh.

In the viral video, a journalist asks Rajpal Yadav about his upcoming film. Rajpal, appearing visibly annoyed, responds, “Dedh mahine mein ek film dekhne milegi.” The reporter then asked Rajpal about his recent statement regarding not bursting firecrackers before Diwali, which had sparked a lot of discussions. This question irritated the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor so much that he angrily attempted to snatch the reporter's phone and even tried to throw it away.

लोगों को हंसाने वाले मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता राजपाल यादव आखिर इतना क्यों भड़क गए?



For the uninitiated, Rajpal Yadav had shared a video on his Instagram urging everyone to avoid bursting firecrackers on Diwali. This message led to significant backlash, prompting him to post an apology video where he clarified that he never intended to diminish the joy of the festival. He also deleted the original video after it sparked widespread controversy online.

In a recent chat with DNA, the actor spoke about the perils of being typecast and his efforts to break that type. Rajpal Yadav rose to fame with films like Hungama, Waqt, and Chup Chup Ke in the early 2000s. After this, he began to get a lot of similar roles. In a recent chat with DNA, the actor reflects, “I am so thankful that I was aware of being typecast. I have been cautious of this for 20 years now. For that, I did several films that were like a test of my skills. On one hand, people remember my ‘mandir ka ghanta’ dialogue from Hungama, but on the other hand, they also remember me from Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon.”

The actor says that he consciously chose films that did not need his comedy, just to be able to include diversity in his portfolio. He explains, “My motto has been to do four commercial films and one meaningful film a year. That ensures that films like Chup Chup Ke and Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh releaae around the same time. Even this year, I have just seen the release of Kaam Chalu Hai, while working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”