Rajpal Yadav in Tihar: Despite a 30-year career and earnings in crores, why comedian failed to repay his Rs 9 crore debt

Despite earnings in crore and having a successful career across 30 years, Rajpal Yadav failed to repay his Rs 9 crore debt and is currently in Tihar Jail after surrendering himself. Several stars including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and others have extended their support to the comedian.

Rajpal Yadav, a familiar face in over 200 films and known for his slapstick comic performances, has long maintained that he has "never been out of work" in a career spanning nearly three decades. Yet today, the prolific character actor finds himself in serious legal and financial trouble. Publicly admitting that he does not have the funds to repay a loan dating back to 2010, Rajpal’s situation has left many shocked. The actor had allegedly borrowed Rs 5 crore to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, and over the years, mounting interest and prolonged legal proceedings reportedly pushed the amount to nearly Rs 9 crore. Ironically, this comes despite Rajpal earning an estimated Rs 7-8 crore in just the last two years.

Rajpal Yadav earned around Rs 7-8 crore from his recent projects

According to reports, Rajpal Yadav earned around Rs 1 crore each for Kathal, Dream Girl 2, and Shehzada. For Chandu Champion, he is believed to have charged Rs 2 crore, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 reportedly fetched him between Rs 2 and 3 crore. As per reports, Rajpal was paid just 4% of Varun Dhawan's remuneration for Baby John, highlighting the stark pay disparity between lead stars and character actors in Bollywood. The comedian also has Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle lined up for release this year. Thus, as per estimates, the actor has reportedly been paid around Rs 7-8 crore in the last three years.

Why couldn't Rajpal Yadav repay Rs 9 crore?



Sections of social media remain unconvinced about Yadav's claim of having no money. A Reddit user wrote, "I just don’t buy that this guy has no money. This case has been going on for 16 years. He agreed to pay in instalments, then missed payments nearly 20 times or submitted incorrect information on demand drafts. He's a major comedy star who has done numerous films since 2010. If he does international stage shows, television appearances like The Kapil Sharma Show, and regular film work, it's hard to believe he wouldn't be able to arrange Rs 9 crore. Nine crore is a large amount, but even a small role in a big film can easily pay Rs 25 to 50 lakh. How has he not cleared the dues?"

Bollywood support pours in

Rajpal's emotional statement before surrendering at Tihar Jail moved many within the film fraternity. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he had said, "Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own." Sonu Sood was among the first to extend support, followed by Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Varun Dhawan, who reached out to his manager, Goldie, offering financial assistance. Guru Randhawa, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anup Jalota, Gurmeet Choudhary, and the production house TVF has also extended their support to Yadav.

Rajpal Yadav in Tihar Jail

Rajpal surrendered to Delhi Police authorities last week in February after failing to clear the Rs 9 crore dues. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail and has moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail. On Thursday, the court sought a response from the complainant on his bail plea and listed the matter for further hearing on February 16. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma also reprimanded the actor and said, "You have gone to jail because you didn’t honour your own commitment", adding that Rajpal had said that he would repay the money he owed on at least two dozen occasions, but failed to do so each time.

