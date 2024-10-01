This actor carried wife's dead body on his shoulders after daughter's birth, worked as tailor; then became top...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

'Situation stable but...': Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on eastern Ladakh standoff

It's Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara vs Adam Gilchrist vs Muttiah Muralitharan

'We are laying it down for all...': Supreme Court's big order on bulldozer action

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN: India wins test series against Bangladesh by winning 2nd match by...

IND vs BAN: India wins test series against Bangladesh by winning 2nd match by...

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

Heart health: 7 dry fruits, seeds, nuts to lower cholesterol

Heart health: 7 dry fruits, seeds, nuts to lower cholesterol

THIS blood group makes best life partner

THIS blood group makes best life partner

10 mistakes that affect vitamin D absorption

10 mistakes that affect vitamin D absorption

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

This actor worked as electrician at Rajesh Khanna's house, wanted to be cricketer, his father once told him he was..

This actor worked as electrician at Rajesh Khanna's house, wanted to be cricketer, his father once told him he was..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor carried wife's dead body on his shoulders after daughter's birth, worked as tailor; then became top...

This actor lost his wife after his daughter's birthday, he carried her body on his shoulders.

Latest News

Manisa Chauhan

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 02:07 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This actor carried wife's dead body on his shoulders after daughter's birth, worked as tailor; then became top...
Image credit:Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajpal Yadav, from the small town of Kulara in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, faced challenges early in life when he was unable to join the army due to his height. Undeterred by this setback, he began working as a tailor in a factory.

While talking about his job in an interview, Rajpal mentioned, "While talking about his first job, Rajpal Yadav said, "When I got the job, my family members were very happy. As it happens in the village, as soon as one gets a job, the family members start worrying about marriage. My father also fixed my marriage." 

In 1991, Rajpal Yadav faced a devastating loss when he was informed that his wife had died after giving birth to their daughter while he was away. Speaking about his first wife to Lallantop, he shared, "Back then, if you were a 20-year-old man with a job, families would rush to get you married. My father arranged my marriage. My first wife had just delivered a baby girl when she passed away. I was supposed to meet her the next day, but instead, I found myself carrying her dead body. Fortunately, my family—my mother and sister-in-law—ensured that my daughter never felt the absence of her mother; she grew up surrounded by love."

Finding solace in theater, Rajpal Yadav's life took a positive turn. After graduating from Bharatendu Natya Academy and the National School of Drama, he entered the film industry in 1999. Although his first film went largely unnoticed, it was his performance in Ram Gopal Varma's Jungle that marked the beginning of his successful acting career.

Rajpal Yadav's breakthrough came in 2003 with Priyadarshan's Hungama, which established him as a comedy star. Over the years, he demonstrated his acting talent in over 200 films, becoming a beloved figure in Bollywood. Despite facing early challenges, Rajpal found happiness in his second marriage to Radha and now lives contentedly in Mumbai with his two daughters.

Later in 2003, the actor got married to his now-wife Radha. While talking about his second wife, he said, “I have never asked my wife to wear saree or anything. The way I talk to my mother, my wife talks to her the same way. She learnt the language, one day when I reached the village, I saw that woh muh dhak ke baithi hui hai (she covered her face and sat there), because in villages women live a certain way. Whenever she visits the village–during Holi and Diwali–no one can gauge that she knows five languages!... After my guru, my parents, the one who supported me the most is my wife, 100 percent. Radha also raised the daughter I had from my first wife, as her own. She is in Lucknow today, happily married but the credit goes to my family and wife. I did nothing, I was just a medium, everything came along and helped.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Keep your demat account safe from fraud with these 6 tips

Keep your demat account safe from fraud with these 6 tips

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Vicky Kaushal; duo grooves to ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ at IIFA 2024, watch

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Vicky Kaushal; duo grooves to ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ at IIFA 2024, watch

This ‘sole monopolist’ Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…

This ‘sole monopolist’ Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

Lockdown made Moon's temperature go down, find other details

Lockdown made Moon's temperature go down, find other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement