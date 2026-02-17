FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after interim bail from Tihar Jail, expresses gratitude to entire nation and Bollywood for support: 'Agar mujh pe koi aarop hai...' | Watch viral video

Talking about his ongoing legal battle in cheque bounce case, Rajpal Yadav said, "In the last 10 years, I've appeared wherever the High Court has issued orders, and I will appear wherever orders are issued in the future. If I face any allegations, I'm always available to answer."

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 07:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after interim bail from Tihar Jail, expresses gratitude to entire nation and Bollywood for support: 'Agar mujh pe koi aarop hai...' | Watch viral video
Rajpal Yadav walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday after being granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in a cheque bounce case.The actor, known for his comic roles in Bollywood films, exited the jail premises amid heavy security and media presence. Dressed in simple attire and appearing calm, Yadav briefly interacted with the media personnel waiting outside. 

"Mujhe 30 saal ho jayenge Bollywood mei. Pure desh ka bacha bacha mere saath raha, isliye main 200-250 filmein kar paya. Bharatiya cinema ka bacha, buddha, naujawan mere kaleje ka tukda hai...mere saath tha aur mere saath hai. Pure desh ki janta mere saath thi. (I'm about to complete 30 years in Bollywood. Every person in the entire country stood by me, which is why I was able to do 200-250 films. Everyone in this country is a part of my heart...they were with me and are with me)," he told the media. 

Addressing the ongoing legal battle in connection with the cheque bounce case, Rajpal added, "Yeh 2012 mein shuru hua, aaj 2026 hai. Picchle 10 saal mein High Court ne jahan jahan aadesh diye hain, main haazir mila hoon aur aage bhi jahaan aadesh milega, main haazir milunga. Mujhe jis tarah se pure desh, duniya aur Bollywood ne pyaar diya, agar mujh pe koi aarop hai, toh main 100 per cent available hoon. Thank you High Court, aapne mujhe sunne ka mauka diya. (This began in 2012; today it's 2026. In the last 10 years, I've appeared wherever the High Court has issued orders, and I will appear wherever orders are issued in the future. The way the entire country, the world, and Bollywood have loved me, if I face any allegations, I'm always available to answer. Thank you, High Court, for giving me the opportunity to be heard)."

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted an interim suspension of his sentence until March 18. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, while passing the order, directed Yadav to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, along with one surety bond of the same amount. The Court noted that Rs 1.5 crore has been deposited in the bank account of the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. Yadav had sough suspension in his sentence citing a marriage in his family on February 19.

