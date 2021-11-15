Rajkummar Rao’s bride Patralekhaa had THESE Bengali words inscribed on her lehenga

Love is the strongest feeling, the most powerful force in the entire world. Falling in love is beautiful, marrying the love of your life is the best feeling ever. Every time we witness such stories, we anticipate the power of love a little more. Something similar has happened with the Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao who tied the knot with his soulmate Patralekhaa after 11 years of dating.

The ‘Stree’ actor Rajkummar Rao on Monday got married to his long-term girlfriend Patralekhaa in Chandigarh. Patralekhaa Chose to wear a red lehenga with gold detailing all over it, she matched her lengha with a net red duppta on which, “Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam,” was written. It means, “I pledge all my love to you.”

Meanwhile, groom Rajkummar Rao complimented his wife with the traditional off-white sherwani. He matched his outfit with a red turban. The pictures of the same have been shared on Instagram by the couple. While sharing the news with his fans, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

However, newly married Patralekhaa penned an emotional note while dropping pictures from the wedding. She wrote, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever...”

His fans and other celebrities have dropped wishes and hearts in the comment box. Famous Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra commented, “I am not crying you are crying! Congratulations wohoooo.” Actress Sanya Malhotra mentioned, “Hayeeeeee congratulations you two, kitne sundar @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa,” while Dia Mirza Rekhi wrote, “Congratulations love love and more love always.”

Patralekhaa have been together for about 11 years and have been living together for quite some time. Patralekhaa had mentioned in an interview how she and Rajkummar first met and heard about each other. She said, “I saw him (Rajkummar) for the first time on-screen when I watched LSD (‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’). I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her’. It was so ironic”.

