Rajkummar Rao, wife Patralekhaa buy Janhvi Kapoor’s triplex Juhu flat for whopping price?

Photo credit: Instagram

Rajkummar Rao paid his Roohi co-star Janhvi a stunning Rs 44 Crore to sell him a luxurious triplex flat in Juhu, Mumbai. Years after buying it for Rs 39 Crore in December 2020, Janhvi sold the apartment to Rajkummar and his wife Patralekha. The property has a floor area of 3,456 square feet, and at around Rs 1.27 lakh per square foot, it is one of the most expensive residential deals in country history. The deal between Rajkummar and Patralekha, the daughter of Boney Kapoor, and the late actor Sridevi was finalised on March 31, 2022, although it was only officially registered on July 21, 2022.

According to several media sources, the new owners paid a stamp tax of Rs 2.19 crore, a significant increase from Janhvi Kapoor's stamp duty payment of Rs 78 lakh two years prior. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the state government's 3% rebate granted to property buyers between September 2020 and December 2020 to encourage construction in the city is the cause of the difference in stamp duty.

According to the registration papers, Rajkummar and Patralekha's current residence is in the same building. Although it's unclear if they own the house they currently reside in outright or if they just rent it out. The purchase by Rajkummar-Patralekha comes after other Bollywood celebrities spent a lot of money on mansions in 2022. In July, Ranveer Singh paid Rs 119 crore for a residence at Bandra Bandstand, while in January 2022, Kajol paid Rs 11.95 crore for two apartments in the same building as Rajkumar's.