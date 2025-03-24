Rajkummar Rao recently shared some fascinating insights into the making of the first film, Stree, reminiscing about the iconic climax scene where his character, Vicky, had to confront the ghost by looking into her eyes with love.

Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy Stree (2018) has proven to be a massive hit, surpassing expectations and becoming one of the highest-grossing films. The film managed to impress audiences with its perfect blend of comedy, horror, and outstanding performances from the lead cast, including Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Even its sequel, Stree 2 managed to weave the same magic as it also shattered box office records upon release in 2024. The franchise’s success can be attributed to its well-crafted elements, which kept viewers engaged and eager for more.

Interestingly, Rajkummar Rao recently shared some fascinating insights into the making of the first film, Stree, on Raj Shamani's podcast. He reminisced about the iconic climax scene where his character, Vicky, had to confront the ghost by looking into her eyes with love. He revealed that he drew inspiration from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's signature style to add a touch of humour and emotional depth to the scene.

During the conversation, Rao revealed that he enjoys improvising on set, often bringing his own unique ideas and interpretations to his characters. And went on to add that Stree's director, Amar Kaushik, has always been collaborative and supportive on set. He said that Kaushik encourages his improvisations and only intervenes if he feels the actor is going off track.

Then he revealed that he improvised this pivotal scene, where his character, Vicky, is faced with the terrifying prospect of confronting the ghost. However, instead of reacting with fear, Vicky must look at the ghost with love. To achieve this, Rao drew inspiration from none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He confessed that he began imitating Shah Rukh Khan's signature style, leveraging the actor's iconic expertise with the word ‘love’ that he grew up watching.



Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Stree crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone, and Stree 2 collected over Rs 800 crore at the box office, as per reports.