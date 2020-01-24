Rajkummar Rao turns sleepyhead in Ajay Devgn's 'Chhalaang' first poster

While Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' is making the noise all around, Rajkummar Rao is also geared up for a sports drama. Called 'Chhalaang', the movie is supposedly based on the sport of high jump. The first poster from the Ajay Devgn production which was unveiled shows Rajkummar as a sleepyhead.

Placing his kitbag at the side, Rajkummar sleeps on a football. Meanwhile, school kids around him hold a bat, badminton shuttle cork and are all geared up to play sports. Nushrat Bharucha, last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'DreamGirl', dons a pink salwar kameez in the poster, as she stares at sleepyhead Rajkummar Rao.

Sharing the poster, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai! Releasing on 13th March." The poster also features the famous Hindi verse 'Padhoge Likhoge Banoge Nawab, Kheloge Kudugo Ho Aaoge Kharab'. 'Chhalaang' also brings back the team of 'De De Pyaar De' and 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety'.

Also featuring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Shukla and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles, 'Chhalaang' is directed by Hansal Mehta. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn in collaboration with Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar.