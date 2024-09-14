Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

The teaser of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has impressed moviegoers, but also left a few of them puzzled as they drew similarities between the film with a classic Hollywood rom-com.

Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri's upcoming rom-com Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has become one of the anticipated releases of October. Thanks to the interesting teaser of the film, moviegoers are expecting another laugh-riot from Rajkummar and Triptii after Stree 2 and Bad Newz respectively.

The trailer gave away the basic concept of the film, of a newly-married couple, searching for their wedding night's stolen CD. Soon after the teaser was released, many moviegoers lauded director Raaj Shaandilyaa for cracking another unique subject after the Dream Girl franchise. However, many netizens also drew similarities between Rajkummar's film with a hit Hollywood rom-com.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is copied from a Hollywood film?

Rajkummar and Triptii's film has a similarity to the 2014 Hollywood movie Sex Tape. The Cameron Diaz and Jason Segal (How I Met Your Mother) film is about Annie and Jay, whose self-recorded sex tape gets lost, much to their shock and embarrassment. What follows is the plot around how the married couple manages damage control and retrieves their sex tape.

Though Vicky Vidya... has a similarity in the concept, the major difference is that, unlike the Bollywood film, the couple in the Sex Tape isn't newly married, and they recorded their sex tape to revive the lost romance in them. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video isn't an unofficial remake of any film.

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will mark the return of Mallika Sherawat in her sexy avatar yet again. Though she was last seen in Rajat Kapoor's indie film RK/Rkay in 2022, the upcoming film marks her comeback to the mainstream space after many years. No one can forget how Mallika raised the heartbeats of the audiences with her sensuous performance in Murder 20 years ago.

Produced by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films, in association with Kathavachak Films, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be released in cinemas on Dusherra on October 11, 2024.

Read: 'Jaya Bachchan hates it when...': Paparazzo reveals why actress is often rude towards media photographers