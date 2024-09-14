Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Meet Indian queen, who spent Rs 830000000 in shopping, married one of the richest man in world, she was...

Meet man, popular online tutor who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Meet man, who worked as coolie, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, he was killed by...

Picture of Lord Ganesha’s idol in police van sparks row in Bengaluru: Here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Meet man, popular online tutor who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Meet man, popular online tutor who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Picture of Lord Ganesha’s idol in police van sparks row in Bengaluru: Here's what we know so far

Picture of Lord Ganesha’s idol in police van sparks row in Bengaluru: Here's what we know so far

5 most expensive limousines in the world

5 most expensive limousines in the world

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

What is perfect time to have dinner?

What is perfect time to have dinner?

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Bollywood's most successful father-son duo, gave many superhit films, one blockbuster's record was broken by SRK when..

Bollywood's most successful father-son duo, gave many superhit films, one blockbuster's record was broken by SRK when..

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

The teaser of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has impressed moviegoers, but also left a few of them puzzled as they drew similarities between the film with a classic Hollywood rom-com.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 05:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video-Sex Tape
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri's upcoming rom-com Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has become one of the anticipated releases of October. Thanks to the interesting teaser of the film, moviegoers are expecting another laugh-riot from Rajkummar and Triptii after Stree 2 and Bad Newz respectively. 

The trailer gave away the basic concept of the film, of a newly-married couple, searching for their wedding night's stolen CD. Soon after the teaser was released, many moviegoers lauded director Raaj Shaandilyaa for cracking another unique subject after the Dream Girl franchise. However, many netizens also drew similarities between Rajkummar's film with a hit Hollywood rom-com. 

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is copied from a Hollywood film? 

Rajkummar and Triptii's film has a similarity to the 2014 Hollywood movie Sex Tape. The Cameron Diaz and Jason Segal (How I Met Your Mother) film is about Annie and Jay, whose self-recorded sex tape gets lost, much to their shock and embarrassment. What follows is the plot around how the married couple manages damage control and retrieves their sex tape. 

Though Vicky Vidya... has a similarity in the concept, the major difference is that, unlike the Bollywood film, the couple in the Sex Tape isn't newly married, and they recorded their sex tape to revive the lost romance in them. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video isn't an unofficial remake of any film. 

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will mark the return of Mallika Sherawat in her sexy avatar yet again. Though she was last seen in Rajat Kapoor's indie film RK/Rkay in 2022, the upcoming film marks her comeback to the mainstream space after many years. No one can forget how Mallika raised the heartbeats of the audiences with her sensuous performance in Murder 20 years ago.

Produced by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films, in association with Kathavachak Films, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be released in cinemas on Dusherra on October 11, 2024.

Read: 'Jaya Bachchan hates it when...': Paparazzo reveals why actress is often rude towards media photographers

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail after 6 months as SC grants bail in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail after 6 months as SC grants bail in excise policy case

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced overnight from this 1974 film, removed despite shooting for a month with Rekha, then..

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced overnight from this 1974 film, removed despite shooting for a month with Rekha, then..

Meet IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab, who lived in orphanage 10 years, worked as a clerk, and cracked UPSC at a young age of...

Meet IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab, who lived in orphanage 10 years, worked as a clerk, and cracked UPSC at a young age of...

Engineering Excellence: An In-Depth Conversation with Swetha Singiri

Engineering Excellence: An In-Depth Conversation with Swetha Singiri

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri search for their stolen CD in 'hilarious laugh-riot'

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri search for their stolen CD in 'hilarious laugh-riot'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement