Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao to headline Hindi remake of Telugu film 'HIT'

Dil Raju Productions made the offficial announcement and the film will be helmed by Sailesh Kolanu.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2020, 11:38 AM IST

Rajkummar Rao is all set to star in Hindi remake of Telugu film HIT. The official announcement was made by Dil Raju Productions and the film will be helmed by Sailesh Kolanu. The movie will be going on floors in 2021 and the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. The film release date is also yet to be unveiled. The original film Hit: The First Case starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles.

Dil Raju Productions' announcement read as "Really excited to be working with the very talented @RajkummarRao in the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit film HIT that will be helmed by Dr. @KolanuSailesh To go on floors in 2021! Stay tuned for updates. #HitTheFilm @DilRajuProdctns @SVC_Official @kuldeeprathor9".

Sailesh had made his directorial debut with HIT which released earlier this year. Now, he is foraying in Bollywood with its remake. He tweeted, "Finally the news is out!I've been trying to hide the excitement for a while now. Tt's official, really happy to announce the remake of HIT film in Hindi starring @RajkummarRao, A big thanks to #dilraju sir @SVC_official for making this happen #HITfilm #Announcement #Bollywood".

For the uninitiated, HIT is the short form of Homicide Intervention Team. The leading character is a police officer in the Crime Investigation Department and works in HIT. It was reported that the Telugu hit has a sequel in the making which is titled HIT: The Second Case.

