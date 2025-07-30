Twitter
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Rajkummar Rao surrenders in 8-year-old case, gets bail, details here

The controversy began after a digital poster of Behen Hogi Teri was released on April 4, 2017. In the image, Rajkummar was dressed as Lord Shiva, casually seated on a silver motorcycle bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration plate.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 04:06 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rajkummar Rao surrenders in 8-year-old case, gets bail, details here
Image credit: Instagram

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao appeared before a court in Jalandhar on Monday, July 28, in connection with a case dating back to 2017, linked to his film Behen Hogi Teri. The actor was granted conditional bail, and the court has scheduled the next hearing for July 30.

What Sparked the Case?

The controversy began after a digital poster of Behen Hogi Teri was released on April 4, 2017. In the image, Rajkummar was dressed as Lord Shiva, casually seated on a silver motorcycle bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration plate. The portrayal included symbolic elements like a crescent moon and rudraksha beads, which drew sharp criticism from certain groups.

Complaint Filed in Jalandhar

The poster led to public outrage in Jalandhar. A private criminal complaint was filed by Hindu leader and film producer Ishant Sharma at Police Division No. 5. Sharma alleged that Lord Shiva was shown in a "disrespectful" manner, hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. The depiction of the deity in a casual pose on a bike was at the core of the complaint.

Previous Arrests and CBFC Objections

Following the complaint, director Ajay K Pannalal and producer Tony D’Souza were arrested in Mumbai on May 26, 2017, but were later granted bail. Media reports also revealed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had asked the makers to remove a specific scene showing Rajkummar, dressed as Lord Shiva, falling off a motorcycle. Despite this, the film was passed with a U/A certificate and released without cuts on June 9, 2017.

Behen Hogi Teri did not perform well at the box office, earning just around Rs 3.06 crore worldwide. It received mostly negative reviews, though Rajkummar Rao's performance was widely appreciated as the film’s only highlight.

Now, with the legal case resurfacing after several years, the matter continues to remain under judicial scrutiny.

