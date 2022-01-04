Rajkummar Rao sings with ‘Stree’ star Abhishek Banerjee at his wedding reception, watch Patralekhaa’s reaction

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa on November 15 in a private ceremony, in Chandigarh. Since then, the couple has been sharing their pictures from the wedding on social media.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for almost 11 years before getting married to each other. The actor had dropped a video of his wedding on Instagram in which he can be seen enjoying and singing songs with his friends including ‘Stree’ co-star Abhishek Banerjee aka Jaana at his wedding reception. Meanwhile, bride Patralekhaa was seen having the best time of her life. The video is winning hearts.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “#Maaeri @patralekhaa Humari shadi ki ye suhani sham. Kahte hain gana aaye na aaye gana chahiye specially when it turns into an impromptu singing session.” He further mentioned, “Thank you @tusharjoshiii you super talented boy, for letting us sing one of our favourite Hindi songs. With the most wonderful @anishjohn83 @vinraw @nowitsabhi.”

Take a look:

One of his fans commented on the post and wrote, “Gajab guru ..mazza dila diye tum to bhai.” The second one mentioned, “Wow just amazing,” the third one wrote, “those songs were awesome..cheers to love,love nd love.” The fourth one commented, “Great Excellent, super & fantastic performance.”

The fifth one expressed her reaction and wrote, “I am head over heels in love with this two couple @rajkummar_rao and @patralekhaa.”

While speaking to Filmfare, Rajkummar opened up about his bond with his wife and said, “I think the lockdown just gave us the time . . . because the both of us were busy shooting and I was out of the house most of the time. But this pandemic gave us the opportunity to be with each other for a really long time and I was missing that. I was missing being able to spend time with her and Gaga all alone. Of course, we did so much together just by going back to our acting school days, by watching great work together and cooking together. Just being with each other throughout, you know? It was just wonderful, wonderful days that we spent together.”