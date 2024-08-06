Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate Vinesh Phogat's historic win at Olympics: 'You are the pride of our nation'

Vinesh Phogat has become the first Indian women wrestler to reach an Olympic final. Here's how Bollywood celebrities reacted to he historic victory.

Vinesh Phogat reached where no Indian woman wrestler has ever done, storming into the final of the 50 kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics with a resounding 5-0 win by points over Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman in the semifinal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Vinesh thus assured India's fourth medal in the ongoing Olympics when she will fight for the gold against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in the final at the Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat B on Wednesday.

Celebrating her historic win, Rajkummar Rao shared a photo of her semi-final match on her Instagram and wrote, "And we are in the finals. It was such a joy watching you playing live. You are the pride of our nation @vineshphogat. Good luck for the finals. Our prayers are with you."

Riteish Deshmukh also shared a photo from her quart-final match on his X (previously known as Twitter) account and wrote, "That’s what a champion looks like after beating the World No 1 & Defending Olympic Gold Medal holder #VineshPhogat."

That’s what a champion looks like after beating the World No 1 & Defending Olympic Gold Medal holder #VineshPhogat pic.twitter.com/6jR65n8tF1 August 6, 2024

Abhinav Bindra, who is the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal after winning the gold in the 10 m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, also congratulated Vinesh Phogat as he wrote on X, "A torn ligament. A lower weight category. An unbeaten world champion. Nothing stands in her way. Can’t wait to cheer @Phogat_Vinesh as she goes for gold. Your resilience and strength inspire us all. What an inspiring day, here’s hoping for one more."

A torn ligament. A lower weight category. An unbeaten world champion. Nothing stands in her way. Can’t wait to cheer @Phogat_Vinesh as she goes for gold. Your resilience and strength inspire us all. What an inspiring day, here’s hoping for one more! #Paris2024 #Wrestling… pic.twitter.com/3AZ56wKEEZ — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 6, 2024

Earlier, Vinesh entered the semifinals on the back of two incredible wins, against reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan and Ukraine's eighth seed Oksana Livach on a memorable day for the combative Indian grappler. She faced a quarter-final exit in the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 editions. Vinesh is also the first Indian woman to have won gold at both Commonwealth and Asian Games.

READ | This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.