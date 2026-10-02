Rajkummar Rao reveals he gained 8 kg to play 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar: 'I was scared and nervous'

In Prahaar, Rajkummar Rao plays the role of celebrated criminal lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who was the public prosecutor in the trial of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case in which Pakistan terrorist Ajmal Kasab was handed the death sentence. The film releases on October 16.

Rajkummar Rao, who has taken on several challenging real-life character roles over the years, insists his work in biographical films has largely been a matter of "coincidence". The 42-year-old actor has been part of several biopics such as Shahid, Aligarh, Srikanth, and the upcoming, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjawal Nikam. "It just happened. It is a mere coincidence. I think biopics are a very difficult genre and it takes a lot of guts and courage for everybody involved to make a biopic. But I’m happy that people think of me for biopics, I’m offered a lot of them, apart from what I’ve done," Rao said at day-two of FICCI FRAMES in Mumbai.

In Prahaar, the actor plays the role of celebrated criminal lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who was the public prosecutor in the trial of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case in which Pakistan terrorist Ajmal Kasab was handed the death sentence. The film is helmed by Avinash Arun, the director of Three of Us and Paatal Lok.

How Rajkummar Rao transformed himself to play Ujjwal Nikam

Talking about his preparation for the role, Rao said he was initially "nervous" about taking up this character because of the physical and vocal differences between him and Nikam (73). "I did not know him (Nikam) personally, (but) I had seen his videos and photos. But he (director Arun) said, ‘This is part and it is a biopic and I want you to do it’, and I was scared as to how I’ll do it because there’s an age gap, the physicality is different, he has got a peculiar voice. I was nervous but then I thought it would be fun because things that scare you the most are fun to do," he added.

Rao revealed he spent hours studying Nikam by watching his videos and photos to get into the skin of the character and also gained seven to eight kg of weight for the role. "I read a lot about the (26/11) case and many books that gave me a detailed point of view of what happened and things most of us won’t know about it, which happened behind the case. I was then ready and that was my process," he stated.

Prahaar vs Nayyi Navelli box office battle

Also featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikander Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles, Prahaar is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and is set to hit theatres on October 16. It will clash at the box office with Yami Gautam-starrer fantasy family entertainer Nayyi Navelli, ahead of the Dussehra festival on October 20.

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