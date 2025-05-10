Rajkummar Rao is awaiting the release of his next film Bhool Chuk Maaf in which he plays Ranjan, who lands a government job to marry Titli, played by Wamiqa Gabbi, but gets stuck in a time-loop. The film has skipped its theatrical release and will now premiere on Prime Video on May 16.

As his upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf, which revolves around marriage and a time loop, gears up for a digital release, Rajkummar Rao reflected on his own wedding with actress Patralekhaa, sharing that they skipped ceremonies and instead celebrated with a series of parties on repeat.

Asked what part of wedding ceremonies he would still be wanting to be on repeat, Rajkummar told IANS, "At my wedding, we didn’t have ceremonies like sangeet or haldi. We just had parties - one during the day on the first day, then another at night. Then came the wedding, followed by another party that night. It was already on a loop." "We had theme parties like a pool party and a white party like that," added Rajkummar, who married Patralekhaa in 2021 in Chandigarh after over a decade of dating.

Bhool Chuk Maaf follows a small-town romantic boy named Ranjan from Banaras, who lands a government job to marry Titli, played by Wamiqa Gabbi, but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva, only to be trapped in a time-loop until he fulfills his promise. Talking about if it was like a party on set given that the film revolved around a wedding, he said, "It was a party but only during the night because the days were pretty hot. We were shooting during May-June. Night shoots were better because during the day shoots the AC tried its best to give cold air but it was very hot." He added, "Otherwise we had a lot of fun, offscreen and on screen because we are all very chilled out. No one takes themselves so seriously. Everyone loves their work and made the film with full passion."

On May 8, the makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf, which was initially slated to hit the screens on May 9, announced that the film will now release digitally on Prime Video on May 16, in "light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation." (With inputs from IANS)

