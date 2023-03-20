Rajkummar Rao reveals Ashutosh Rana slapped him for real while filming Bheed, latter says, 'I didn't want to but..'

Ashutosh Rana-Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is busy promoting his upcoming movie Bheed directed by Anubhav Sinha. Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapoor, and Kritika Kamra will also be seen in prominent roles in the movie. The team of the movie Bheed was spotted promoting their film at the Kapil Sharma Show where Rajkummar Rao revealed that Ashutosh Rana slapped him for real during a scene in the movie.

Ashutosh Rana and Rajkummar Rao recently were seen promoting their movie on Kapil Sharma Show along with their director Anubhav Sinha. In a video posted by Sony TV on their Instagram account, The actors can be seen spilling the beans about a scene from the trailer. In the video, Kapil Sharma asks Rajkummar Rao, "In the trailer, we saw Ashutosh Rana slapping Rajkummar Rao in a scene. While doing the scene, did you not think that he might slap you for real because he is also an actor who gets fully into the character and Anubhav Sinha ji also directs the film in a very realistic way, so did it ever came to your mind that he might ask Ashutosh ji to slap for real?" to which the actor replied, “Yes, he slapped me for real.” Kapil Sharma was shocked to hear that and then Asutosh Rana revealed the back story.

Ashutosh Rana then said, “I was not ready to hit him, I said don't do it but he is such an honest actor that he said no sir please slap me, and even after me refusing several times, he kept on insisting and then Anubhav Sinha ji came and said If he is saying to slap, then slap him,” and then everyone burst into laughter.

Bheed helmed by Anubhav Sinha is a movie that shows the toughest times people had to go through when the pandemic hit the country and the lockdown was announced. It shows the struggles faced by migrant workers during the lockdown. The film is set to release in theatres on March 24.