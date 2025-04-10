Rajkummar Rao recalled the moments he wants to relive, including the success of Stree 2 and his special day with his late mother.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who plays an about-to-get-married guy caught in a time-loop in "Bhool Chuk Maaf", says there are moments in his life that he would want to relive including the time he bagged his debut film"Love Sex Aur Dhokha" and saw "Stree 2" become a major box office success.

At the trailer launch press conference of the actor's upcoming film "Bhool Chuk Maaf", he was asked about the moments he would like to relive in his life.

"From my career, as an outsider, when you come to the city, it can be overwhelming; it is very tough. I know a lot of actor friends who’ve come to the city, and not everyone gets that opportunity. So, getting that first film is important for any actor who has come from outside. This happened to me in 2010," Rao told reporters at an event here.

"I would like to relive that moment again and again. I would also love to relive the moment when my mother was with me when I won the first National award. Then when ‘Stree 2’ released and the first day box office number came we were like, ‘What…what has happened’,” Rao said.

Another moment that the actor would want to revisit is the day he got married to wife Patralekha in 2021.

“All the three days of my wedding were most beautiful and I would like to relive it again and again, the 'pheras' were most beautiful. The first time I saw Patralekha walk the aisle, I would like to relive that again.” On the work front, Rajkummar Rao's Bhul Chuk Maaf will release in cinemas on May 9.

Also read: Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer: Rajkummar Rao gets in time loop, twists Happy Death Day with desi comedy tadka; fans say 'Maddock is now...'