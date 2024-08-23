Twitter
Rajkummar Rao says he 'enjoyed' Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, reacts to glorification of grey characters: 'If you want to...'

Rajkummar Rao reacted to the glorification of grey characters and shared his views on Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas, and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 10:15 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rajkummar Rao has reacted to glorifying negative characters and shared his views on how he perceived a film like Devdas or Animal. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Ranbir Kapoor's latest blockbuster, and even Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh was criticised for 'celebrating' a lead character who has shades of grey. 

On Raj Shamani's podcast, Rajkummar talked about people relating to these characters and praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. He said, "If you want to become Devdas after watching it, the problem is in you. You have been shown a story that there might be some guy like Devdas. He (Director) isn't asking anyone to become like him, and it's based on a book... It's a character story. He dies in the end. He is telling you if you do this, you gonna die sooner. He is not telling you that he is facing all these, still, he is living well and has a lot of money.”

Speaking about Animal, the LSD actor said that even though he might have some problems with the film, but he totally enjoyed it. "I loved Animal, the experience of watching Animal. I enjoyed it. Did I have some issues with the film? Maybe. Some scenes here and there, yes. But did I not enjoy the film? Of course not, I enjoyed the film, I enjoyed the experience of watching the film. I loved Ranbir Kapoor in it and his performance in the film was mind-blowing. Rajkummar shared that a film critic said that the film was titled Animal and not Adarsh Purush, as the director wanted to show the story of an "animal".

On the work front, Rajkummar delivered his career's biggest hit, Stree 2. Amar Kaushik's directorial is the sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, and it stars Shraddha Kapoor with Rajkummar, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana in the key roles. Till now the movie has earned Rs 290 crores in its first week.

Read: Meet star who worked at cafe, was dance teacher, spent his first salary of Rs 300 on buying food for family, now...

